Virginia Tech squares off against FCS Wofford

Wofford (0-3) at Virginia Tech (0-3), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Extra Key stats…

Wofford (0-3) at Virginia Tech (0-3), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network Extra

Key stats

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 339.0 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 207.0 yards per game (85th)

Rushing: 132.0 yards per game (99th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (113th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 448.0 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 237.7 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 210.3 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 37.7 points per game (127th)

Wofford Offense

Overall: 197.0 yards per game (116th in FCS)

Passing: 132.3 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 64.7 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 15.3 points per game (99th)

Wofford Defense

Overall: 384.7 yards per game (58th in FCS)

Passing: 257.3 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 127.3 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 17.3 points per game (17th)

Virginia Tech ranks 118th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 46.4% of third downs.

Virginia Tech ranks 113th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

Team leaders

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 621 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Drones, 127 yards on 43 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Donavon Greene, 193 yards on 9 catches, 2 TDs

Wofford

Passing: Ethan Drumm, 279 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 43.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Elijah Jackson-Anderson, 154 yards on 22 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Isaiah Scott, 119 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Virginia Tech lost 45-26 to Old Dominion on Saturday, Sept. 13. Drones passed for 266 yards on 26-of-39 attempts (66.7%) with three touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 65 yards and one rushing touchdown. Terion Stewart carried the ball eight times for 55 yards. Greene had five receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Wofford fell 22-21 to Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 13. Drumm led Wofford with 168 yards on 6-of-16 passing (37.5%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. Jackson-Anderson had 84 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for 10 yards. Scott recorded 99 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia Tech plays at North Carolina State on Sept. 27. Wofford hosts Western Carolina on Oct. 4.

