Virginia Tech matches up against Old Dominion in Week 3

Old Dominion (1-1) at Virginia Tech (0-2), Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 292 yards per game (116th in FBS)

Passing: 177.5 yards per game (103rd)

Rushing: 114.5 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 15.5 points per game (119th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 409 yards per game (107th in FBS)

Passing: 218.5 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 190.5 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 34 points per game (118th)

Old Dominion Offense

Overall: 429.5 yards per game (47th in FBS)

Passing: 186.5 yards per game (98th)

Rushing: 243 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 34 points per game (50th)

Old Dominion Defense

Overall: 369.5 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 147 yards per game (32nd)

Rushing: 222.5 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 16.5 points per game (56th)

Virginia Tech ranks 115th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 47.4% of third downs.

Old Dominion is 112th in the FBS averaging 69.5 penalty yards per game, compared to Virginia Tech’s 23rd-ranked 35 per-game average.

Virginia Tech is 80th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 83.3% of trips. Old Dominion’s red zone defense ranks 14th at 55.6%.

Old Dominion ranks 134th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 23:02, compared to Virginia Tech’s 60th-ranked average of 30:58.

Team leaders

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 355 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 50.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Marcellous Hawkins, 87 yards on 23 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Donavon Greene, 116 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Old Dominion

Passing: Colton Joseph, 353 yards, 3 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Joseph, 231 yards on 21 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Ja’Cory Thomas, 110 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Virginia Tech lost 44-20 to Vanderbilt on Saturday, Sept. 6. Drones threw for 134 yards on 17-of-29 attempts (58.6%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 36 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hawkins carried the ball eight times for 29 yards, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Tucker Holloway recorded 43 yards on two catches.

Old Dominion won 54-6 over North Carolina Central on Saturday, Sept. 6. Joseph passed for 257 yards on 19-of-24 attempts (79.2%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 52 yards and one rushing touchdown. Trequan Jones had 163 rushing yards on five carries and three touchdowns. Thomas had six receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia Tech hosts Wofford on Sept. 20. Old Dominion hosts Liberty on Sept. 27.

