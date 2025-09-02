Virginia Tech hosts Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt (1-0) at Virginia Tech (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Virginia Tech…

Vanderbilt (1-0) at Virginia Tech (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Virginia Tech by 1. Against the spread: Virginia Tech 0-1, Vanderbilt 1-0.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 336.0 yards per game (90th in FBS)

Passing: 221.0 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 115.0 yards per game (93rd)

Scoring: 11.0 points per game (115th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 328.0 yards per game (73rd in FBS)

Passing: 209.0 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 115.0 yards per game (73rd)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (93rd)

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 481.0 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 280.0 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 201.0 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 45.0 points per game (23rd)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 135.0 yards per game (8th in FBS)

Passing: 88.0 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 201.0 yards per game (16th)

Scoring: 3.0 points per game (11th)

Virginia Tech is 64th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 33.3% of the time. Vanderbilt ranks 10th on offense, converting on 66.7% of third downs.

Virginia Tech ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Vanderbilt’s 11th-ranked +2 margin.

Virginia Tech is 56th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100.0% of trips. Vanderbilt’s red zone offfense ranks 1st, scoring on 100.0% of red zone opportunities.

Virginia Tech is 23rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:09.

Team leaders

Virginia TechPassing: Kyron Drones, 221 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs, 42.9 completion percentageRushing: Marcellous Hawkins, 58 yards on 15 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Donavon Greene, 94 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 275 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 80.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Sedrick Alexander, 83 yards on 12 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Eli Stowers, 86 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Virginia Tech fell 24-11 to South Carolina on Sunday, Aug. 31. Drones passed for 221 yards on 15-of-35 attempts (42.9%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 12 times for 26 yards. Hawkins had 58 rushing yards on 15 carries. Greene had three receptions for 94 yards.

Vanderbilt defeated Charleston Southern 45-3 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Pavia led Vanderbilt with 275 yards on 20-of-25 passing (80.0%) for three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 44 yards. Alexander had 83 rushing yards on 12 carries, adding one reception for 26 yards and one touchdown. Stowers put up 86 yards on four catches.

Next game

Virginia Tech hosts Old Dominion on Sept. 13. Vanderbilt plays at South Carolina on Sept. 13.

