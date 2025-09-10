Virginia takes on FCS William & Mary

William & Mary (1-1) at Virginia (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ACC Network Key stats…

William & Mary (1-1) at Virginia (1-1), Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ACC Network

Key stats

Virginia Offense

Overall: 484 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 273.5 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 210.5 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (35th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 335 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 181.5 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 153.5 yards per game (91st)

Scoring: 21 points per game (73rd)

William & Mary Offense

Overall: 302.5 yards per game (74th in FCS)

Passing: 168.5 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 134 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 24.5 points per game (44th)

William & Mary Defense

Overall: 280 yards per game (17th in FCS)

Passing: 138 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 142 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (43rd)

Virginia ranks 12th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 59.5% of the time.

Virginia is 23rd in the FBS averaging 35 penalty yards per game.

Team leaders

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 521 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 70.0 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 182 yards on 27 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Cameron Ross, 164 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

William & Mary

Passing: Tyler Hughes, 337 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 64.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Hughes, 130 yards on 25 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Deven Thompson, 86 yards on 4 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Virginia lost 35-31 to North Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 6. Morris led Virginia with 257 yards on 30-of-43 passing (69.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball three times for 56 yards. Taylor carried the ball 17 times for 150 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Jahmal Edrine recorded 68 yards on six catches.

William & Mary defeated Maine 28-27 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Hughes led William & Mary with 129 yards on 13-of-19 passing (68.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 73 yards. Rashad Raymond carried the ball 18 times for 69 yards and scored one touchdown. Garrett Robertson recorded 35 yards on three catches.

Next game

Virginia hosts Stanford on Sept. 20. William & Mary hosts Charleston Southern on Sept. 20.

