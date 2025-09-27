Virginia outlasts No. 8 Florida State in second ovetime

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chandler Morris scored on a 4-yard run in the second overtime and Virginia beat No. 8…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Chandler Morris scored on a 4-yard run in the second overtime and Virginia beat No. 8 Florida State 46-38 on Friday night for its first home victory over a Top 10 team since also beating the Seminoles in 2005.

Morris ran for three scores and had two touchdown passes for the Cavaliers (4-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). After the go-ahead TD run, he completed a pass to Trell Harris for the 2-point conversion.

Florida State (3-1, 0-1) had a chance to tie, but Duce Robinson bobbled a pass going out the back of the end zone on third down. On fourth-and-12 at the 27, Tommy Castellanos’ heave into the end zone was intercepted by Ja’Son Prevard, with Cavaliers fans instantly storming the field.

Florida State rallied to force overtime, with Castellanos throwing an 11-yard touchdown pass to Randy Pittman Jr. on a fourth-down play with 32 seconds left. The teams traded field goals in the first overtime.

ARIZONA STATE 27, NO. 24 TCU 24

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jesus Gomez kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:14 left and Arizona State overcame a 17-point deficit to beat No. 24 TCU.

The Sun Devils (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) were down 17-0 in the second quarter before rallying behind Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson.

Leavitt threw his second touchdown pass to Tyson, from 4 yards with 1:50 left in regulation, and Prince Dorbuh followed with a strip sack of TCU’s Josh Hoover, setting up Arizona State at TCU’s 15. Gomez, who missed two earlier field goals, split the uprights after the Sun Devils originally lined up to go for it on fourth-and-inches.

Arizona State’s Martell Hughes sealed it with the second interception of Hoover.

Leavitt threw for 278 yards and two touchdowns on 26-of-38 passing, connecting with Tyson eight times for 126 yards. Raleek Brown ran for 147 yards.

Hoover threw for 242 yards and scored on a 1-yard sneak early in the fourth quarter to put TCU (3-1, 0-1) up 24-17.

