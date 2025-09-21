Virginia meets No. 8 Florida State in ACC action

No. 8 Florida State (3-0) at Virginia (3-1), Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN Key stats…

No. 8 Florida State (3-0) at Virginia (3-1), Sept. 26 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Virginia Offense

Overall: 564.5 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 313 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 251.5 yards per game (13th)

Scoring: 45.5 points per game (11th)

Virginia Defense

Overall: 313.5 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 213.3 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 100.3 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 19.5 points per game (47th)

Florida State Offense

Overall: 628.7 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 265.7 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 363 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 58 points per game (1st)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 248 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 169.7 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 78.3 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (12th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Virginia is 11th in the FBS, converting 57.6% of the time. Florida State ranks 2nd, converting 66.7%.

Virginia is 24th in the FBS averaging 40 penalty yards per game.

Virginia is 7th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 34:36.

Team leaders

Virginia

Passing: Chandler Morris, 1,050 yards, 8 TDs, 1 INT, 70.8 completion percentage

Rushing: J’mari Taylor, 298 yards on 48 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Trell Harris, 321 yards on 18 catches, 3 TDs

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 594 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 71.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Micahi Danzy, 173 yards on 5 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 199 yards on 8 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Virginia won 48-20 over Stanford on Saturday, Sept. 20. Morris led Virginia with 380 yards on 23-of-31 passing (74.2%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 19 yards and one rushing touchdown. Taylor carried the ball 15 times for 85 yards, adding three receptions for 27 yards. Harris had four receptions for 145 yards and three touchdowns.

Florida State won 66-10 over Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Castellanos passed for 205 yards on 10-of-13 attempts (76.9%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball seven times for 54 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Gavin Sawchuk had 97 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Danzy recorded 112 yards on two catches. He also had one carry for 64 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Virginia plays at Louisville on Oct. 4. Florida State hosts No. 2 Miami (FL) on Oct. 4.

