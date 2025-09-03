Venables, Oklahoma could take major step forward vs. fellow blue blood Michigan

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — For most of the past 50 years, when Oklahoma showed up on the schedule, folks knew…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — For most of the past 50 years, when Oklahoma showed up on the schedule, folks knew what was coming.

In the 1970s and 1980s, coach Barry Switzer’s wishbone offense relentlessly ran over and by opponents to help claim three national titles. Those teams featured aggressive defenses with stars such as Brian Bosworth and the Selmon brothers. And Oklahoma sprinkled in some “Sooner Magic” to get through many of its toughest games.

In the past decade, Oklahoma was best known for elite quarterback play. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray won Heismans and led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff while running Lincoln Riley’s explosive offenses. Former Sooners Jalen Hurts, Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams join Mayfield and Murray as NFL starters, with Hurts coming off a Super Bowl win for the Philadelphia Eagles.

In between, Oklahoma’s strong defenses under defensive coordinator Brent Venables from 1999 to 2011 were as much a staple of the program’s on-field identity as its prolific offenses during a run that netted a national championship and a consistent place in the title picture.

Venables returned to Oklahoma as head coach before the 2022 season hoping to bring back that level of play, but the Sooners have posted two losing campaigns during his three years with no bowl wins. Oklahoma remains historically great, but Venables acknowledges that the Sooners haven’t been up to standard lately. As Oklahoma has struggled, a consistent on-field identity hasn’t been established.

“I’ve been incredibly disappointed that we haven’t been able to give more reason for celebrating and excitement with our end product,” Venables said. “But I’m motivated by that. I think that’s a byproduct of keeping your head down and doing everything that you can to help build the program the right way.”

Saturday’s home game against No. 15 Michigan gives Venables a chance to take a major step forward in setting the tone for No. 18 Oklahoma. The Sooners put their reputation up against a fellow blue blood with a more shiny recent resume that includes a national title in 2023. Michigan has the most wins of any FBS program while Oklahoma has the most victories since World War II.

“It’s going to be a really cool matchup,” Venables said. “Two incredible programs that represent all the excellence in college football.”

For Venables, it’s about more than winning — he wants to set standards. He knows how he wants it to look.

“Tough and physical, blue-collar,” he said. “Explosive on offense. I want a team that runs the ball well in a physical way, lots of different ways to create explosive plays. Make the competitive plays with our playmakers.

“On defense, something you can count on. Create field position. Stop the run, terrorize the quarterback on third downs. Dominate third downs. Play with passion, energy, physicality, relentless effort.”

Venables took a more hands-on approach to molding the program when he took over as the defensive playcaller before this season. The results were outstanding in a season-opening 35-3 win over Illinois State — the only points the Sooners allowed were after the Redbirds had a short field after an Oklahoma turnover. The Sooners gave up just 151 yards, including just 34 through the air.

Venables said it was a smooth transition back to play calling after having done so as a defensive coordinator at Oklahoma and Clemson.

“Pretty good,” he said. “Solid. I mean, even when you haven’t been ‘calling,’ you’re calling it in your mind and anticipating and adding to the conversation. So it was kind of natural.”

Regardless of Oklahoma’s recent woes, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore — who played offensive line for Oklahoma while Venables was defensive coordinator — still considers this a big-time matchup.

“It’s why you come to Michigan,” Moore said. “It’s probably why you go to Oklahoma, right? I mean, those are the type of games that you want to be a part of and games you remember. Obviously, every game is important. But yeah, playing against Oklahoma, one of the winningest programs in college football, is huge to us.”

Venables was impressed with the talent on the field in Michigan’s 34-17 win over New Mexico, calling the roster “elite” and praising freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Venables said Saturday’s matchup will provide a “great litmus test.” He welcomes the excitement and acknowledges the game’s importance, but he doesn’t want it to be a hindrance.

If the Sooners can handle the pressure, perhaps that will become part of the identity Venables is trying to establish.

“Just focus on each other,” Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer said. “Just stay off the phone because they’ll say a lot of good and say a lot of bad and you’ve just got to focus like it’s any week. And it’s awesome — like, embrace how cool it is because you only get so many opportunities. But also know you’ve got to play the game.”

