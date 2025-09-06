Veltkamp bounces back with 5 TD passes and Florida Atlantic routs Florida A&M 56-14

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp matched his career high with five touchdown passes and Florida Atlantic cruised past…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Caden Veltkamp matched his career high with five touchdown passes and Florida Atlantic cruised past Florida A&M 56-14 on Saturday night.

Veltkamp, the 2024 Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year for Western Kentucky, bounced back after throwing four interceptions in a 39-7 loss at Maryland a week ago.

Against the FCS Rattlers, Veltkamp completed 27 of 39 passes for 309 yards. The Owls had a total of 360 yards passing. Gemari Sands rushed for 83 yards, leading a ground game that piled up 193 yards.

FAU led 39-0 at halftime but the Rattlers scored the only points of the third quarter on a 27-yard pass from RJ Johnson III to Jamar Taylor.

Johnson added a 65-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Edwards in the fourth quarter.

Johnson completed 18 of 28 passes for 222 yards with the two touchdowns.

It was just the second time the two teams have met, FAU now having won both games.

