Vanderbilt visits No. 11 South Carolina in SEC matchup

Vanderbilt (2-0) at No. 11 South Carolina (2-0), Sept. 13 at 7:45 p.m. EDT. How to watch: SEC Network Key…

Vanderbilt (2-0) at No. 11 South Carolina (2-0), Sept. 13 at 7:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: SEC Network

Key stats

South Carolina Offense

Overall: 290.5 yards per game (118th in FBS)

Passing: 168.5 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 122 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 31 points per game (56th)

South Carolina Defense

Overall: 303 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 214.5 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 88.5 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 10.5 points per game (25th)

Vanderbilt Offense

Overall: 485.5 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 254 yards per game (48th)

Rushing: 231.5 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 44.5 points per game (21st)

Vanderbilt Defense

Overall: 191.5 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 111 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 80.5 yards per game (24th)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (30th)

South Carolina is 116th in third down percentage, converting 29.2% of the time. Vanderbilt ranks 61st on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 33.3%.

South Carolina ranks 15th in the FBS with a +3 turnover margin.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

South Carolina ranks 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:30, compared to Vanderbilt’s 37th-ranked average of 32:10.

Team leaders

South Carolina

Passing: LaNorris Sellers, 337 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Oscar Adaway III, 80 yards on 21 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Nyck Harbor, 99 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Vanderbilt

Passing: Diego Pavia, 468 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 74.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Sedrick Alexander, 156 yards on 22 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Tre Richardson, 128 yards on 8 catches, 1 TD

Last game

South Carolina defeated South Carolina State 38-10 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Sellers threw for 128 yards on 11-of-19 attempts (57.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 23 yards. Jawarn Howell carried the ball seven times for 30 yards. Vandrevius Jacobs had four receptions for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt won 44-20 over Virginia Tech on Saturday, Sept. 6. Pavia led Vanderbilt with 193 yards on 12-of-18 passing (66.7%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 61 yards. Makhilyn Young carried the ball eight times for 95 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 12 yards. Richardson recorded 54 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Next game

South Carolina plays at Missouri on Sept. 20. Vanderbilt hosts Georgia State on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.