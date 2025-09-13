Vanderbilt knocks out Sellers, upsets No. 11 South Carolina to snap 16-losing streak vs. Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Diego Pavia completed 18 of 25 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, Jamezell Lassiter ran…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Diego Pavia completed 18 of 25 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, Jamezell Lassiter ran for a 44-yard score and Vanderbilt hammered No. 11 South Carolina 31-7 on the road Saturday to snap a 16-game losing streak to the Gamecocks.

The Commodores (3-0, 1-0 SEC) hadn’t beat South Carolina since 2008, but dominated every facet of the game and forced four turnovers for their first 3-0 start since 2017.

South Carolina quarterback and Heisman Trophy candidate LaNorris Sellers was knocked out of the game in the second quarter after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from from Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson, who was ejected for targeting.

Sellers did not return, and finished 6 of 7 passing for 94 yards with one costly interception in the red zone with the score tied at 7.

He was replaced by Luke Doty, who was largely ineffective failing to lead a scoring drive.

The Commodores dominated the line of scrimmage and held nearly a 12-minute edge in time of possession.

Pavia looked sharp from the start, leading Vanderbilt on a nine-play, 73-yard drive to open the game, capped with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Sedrick Alexander that set the tone. Pavia later tossed a 5-yard TD pass to Junior Sherrill in the second quarter giving the Commodores a 14-7 lead at the break.

Lassiter’s scamper around right end stretched Vanderbilt’s lead to 21-7 early in the third quarter and the Commodores began to sense an upset brewing with Sellers out of the game and their defense playing more physical than their SEC counterparts. Brock Taylor’s 51-yard field goal with 9:27 left made it a three-possession game, sending most of the crowd heading to the exits.

Alexander added his second TD on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to put the Gamecocks away.

Rahsul Faison ran for 74 yards and a touchdown for South Carolina (2-1, 0-1).

The Gamecocks had several costly penalties and first-team preseason All-American Dylan Stewart was ejected late in the fourth quarter — with the outcome of the game already determined — for unsportsmanlike conduct after shoving a Vanderbilt player.

The next Travis Hunter?

Vanderbilt cornerback Martel Hight, who used to play against two-way star Travis Hunter, pushed head coach Clark Lea to allow him to play some at wide receiver this season. Lea finally relented and Hight rewarded him with an 18-yard reception on the game’s opening possession as the Commodores drove 75 yards for a touchdown.

He came into the game with three catches for 31 yards.

The takeaway

Vanderbilt: This team looks much improved on offense than recent Vandy teams, featuring a solid balance of run and pass. And, the defense is pretty salty, too. They were able to get consistent pressure with a four-man front and forced two interceptions and two fumbles.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks’ national title aspirations took a major hit when Sellers left the game in the second quarter. South Carolina had struggled on offense in its first two games, and it carried over to Saturday. After scoring a touchdown on its opening drive, the Gamecocks struggled to get anything going. Penalties and turnovers were a major problem.

Up next

Vanderbilt: Host Georgia State on Saturday.

South Carolina: Visit Missouri on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.