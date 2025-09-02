UTSA matches up with Texas State in Week 2

Texas State (1-0) at UTSA (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTSA by…

Texas State (1-0) at UTSA (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTSA by 4.5. Against the spread: UTSA 1-0, Texas State 1-0.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UTSA Offense

Overall: 373.0 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 170.0 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 203.0 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 24.0 points per game (74th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 399.0 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 291.0 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 203.0 yards per game (61st)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (124th)

Texas State Offense

Overall: 606.0 yards per game (5th in FBS)

Passing: 214.0 yards per game (73rd)

Rushing: 392.0 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 52.0 points per game (11th)

Texas State Defense

Overall: 391.0 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 248.0 yards per game (104th)

Rushing: 392.0 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 27.0 points per game (102nd)

Texas State ranks 7th in FBS in third down percentage, converting 70.0% of the time.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

UTSAPassing: Owen McCown, 121 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs, 59.4 completion percentageRushing: Robert Henry, 177 yards on 16 carries, 2 TDsReceiving: David Amador, 41 yards on 3 catches, 0 TDs

Texas State

Passing: Brad Jackson, 214 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Lincoln Pare, 167 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Beau Sparks, 82 yards on 7 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

UTSA fell 42-24 to Texas A&M on Saturday, Aug. 30. McCown led UTSA with 121 yards on 19-of-32 passing (59.4%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. Henry carried the ball 16 times for 177 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding three receptions for -9 yards. Amador had three receptions for 41 yards.

Texas State won 52-27 over Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 30. Jackson led Texas State with 214 yards on 18-of-26 passing (69.2%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 48 yards. Pare carried the ball 12 times for 167 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 20 yards. Sparks recorded 82 yards on seven catches with four touchdowns.

Next game

UTSA hosts Incarnate Word on Sept. 13. Texas State plays at Arizona State on Sept. 13.

