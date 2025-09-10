UTSA matches up against FCS Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word (1-1) at UTSA (0-2), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UTSA Offense…

Incarnate Word (1-1) at UTSA (0-2), Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UTSA Offense

Overall: 418.5 yards per game (57th in FBS)

Passing: 194.5 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 224 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (59th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 426.5 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 288.5 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 138 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 42.5 points per game (133rd)

Incarnate Word Offense

Overall: 333.5 yards per game (55th in FCS)

Passing: 260 yards per game (17th)

Rushing: 73.5 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 18.5 points per game (73rd)

Incarnate Word Defense

Overall: 288.5 yards per game (22nd in FCS)

Passing: 202 yards per game (54th)

Rushing: 86.5 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (30th)

UTSA ranks 119th in third down percentage, converting 28.6% of the time.

Team leaders

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 340 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 56.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 336 yards on 33 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 116 yards on 11 catches, 0 TDs

Incarnate Word

Passing: Richard Torres, 507 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs, 68.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Harlan Dixon, 75 yards on 14 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jameson Garcia, 146 yards on 6 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UTSA fell 43-36 to Texas State on Saturday, Sept. 6. McCown threw for 219 yards on 23-of-43 attempts (53.5%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 55 yards. Henry had 159 rushing yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, adding four receptions for 21 yards and one touchdown. McCuin put up 83 yards on five catches.

Incarnate Word won 31-21 over Eastern Washington on Saturday, Aug. 30. Torres threw for 332 yards on 27-of-38 attempts (71.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Dixon had 75 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns. Garcia had six receptions for 146 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UTSA plays at Colorado State on Sept. 20. Incarnate Word plays at Northern Arizona on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.