UTSA hits the road to meet Colorado State

UTSA (1-2) at Colorado State (1-1), Sept. 20 at 9:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTSA by…

UTSA (1-2) at Colorado State (1-1), Sept. 20 at 9:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTSA by 5.5. Against the spread: UTSA 2-1, Colorado State 1-1.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

UTSA Offense

Overall: 426.3 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 209 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 217.3 yards per game (27th)

Scoring: 36 points per game (48th)

UTSA Defense

Overall: 403.3 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 300.3 yards per game (132nd)

Rushing: 103 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (121st)

Colorado State Offense

Overall: 318 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 160.5 yards per game (115th)

Rushing: 157.5 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 21 points per game (104th)

Colorado State Defense

Overall: 366 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 193 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 173 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (100th)

Colorado State is 97th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to UTSA’s 11th-ranked +5 margin.

Colorado State is 102nd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. UTSA’s red zone offense ranks 51st, scoring on 90.9% of red zone opportunities.

Colorado State ranks 117th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:56, compared to UTSA’s 30th-ranked average of 32:45.

Team leaders

UTSA

Passing: Owen McCown, 578 yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Robert Henry, 480 yards on 47 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Devin McCuin, 167 yards on 18 catches, 2 TDs

Colorado State

Passing: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, 312 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 52.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Dupree, 150 yards on 28 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jaxxon Warren, 95 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UTSA won 48-20 over Incarnate Word on Saturday, Sept. 13. McCown threw for 238 yards on 29-of-35 attempts (82.9%) with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Henry had 144 rushing yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns, adding two receptions for eight yards. AJ Wilson had four receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown.

Colorado State defeated Northern Colorado 21-17 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fowler-Nicolosi led Colorado State with 132 yards on 13-of-25 passing (52.0%) for no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball five times for 22 yards and one rushing touchdown. Lloyd Avant carried the ball 11 times for 68 yards and scored two touchdowns. Armani Winfield had four receptions for 49 yards.

Next game

UTSA plays at Temple on Oct. 4. Colorado State hosts Washington State on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.