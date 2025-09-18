UTEP matches up with UL Monroe in Week 4

UL Monroe (1-1) at UTEP (1-2), Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTEP by…

UL Monroe (1-1) at UTEP (1-2), Sept. 20 at 9 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UTEP by 6.5. Against the spread: UTEP 1-1, UL Monroe 0-2.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UTEP Offense

Overall: 338.3 yards per game (102nd in FBS)

Passing: 222.7 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 115.7 yards per game (115th)

Scoring: 22.7 points per game (98th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 357 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 214 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 143 yards per game (83rd)

Scoring: 24 points per game (81st)

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 291 yards per game (122nd in FBS)

Passing: 89 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 202 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 14.5 points per game (125th)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 357 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 210.5 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 146.5 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 36.5 points per game (125th)

UTEP is 122nd in third down percentage, converting 30% of the time. UL Monroe ranks 113th on defense, holding its opponents to 45.8%.

UL Monroe is 113th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin.

UTEP is 53rd in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 78.6% of trips. UL Monroe’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

UTEP is 134th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 23:51.

Team leaders

UTEP

Passing: Malachi Nelson, 665 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson, 156 yards on 14 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kenny Odom, 236 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 123 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs, 54.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 137 yards on 18 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Tyler Griffin, 54 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UTEP lost 27-10 to Texas on Saturday, Sept. 13. Nelson threw for 209 yards on 24-of-36 attempts (66.7%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Wilson had 39 rushing yards on six carries. Trevon Tate had six receptions for 64 yards.

UL Monroe fell to Alabama 73-0 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Armenta led UL Monroe with 28 yards on 8-of-14 passing (57.1%) for no touchdowns and one interception. McReynolds carried the ball seven times for 24 yards, adding two receptions for -1 yards. Griffin put up 22 yards on two catches.

Next game

UTEP hosts Louisiana Tech on Sept. 27. UL Monroe hosts Arkansas State on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.