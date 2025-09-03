UTEP matches up with FCS UT Martin

UT Martin (0-1) at UTEP (0-1), Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UTEP Offense…

UT Martin (0-1) at UTEP (0-1), Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UTEP Offense

Overall: 284 yards per game (110th in FBS)

Passing: 181 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 103 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 16 points per game (100th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 360 yards per game (95th in FBS)

Passing: 233 yards per game (95th)

Rushing: 127 yards per game (79th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (106th)

UT Martin Offense

Overall: 225 yards per game (91st in FCS)

Passing: 109 yards per game (99th)

Rushing: 116 yards per game (66th)

Scoring: 7 points per game (90th)

UT Martin Defense

Overall: 359 yards per game (54th in FCS)

Passing: 232 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 127 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 27 points per game (60th)

Team leaders

UTEP Passing: Malachi Nelson, 178 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 64.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kam Thomas, 36 yards on 16 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Kenny Odom, 97 yards on 9 catches, 1 TD

UT Martin

Passing: Jase Bauer, 70 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: John Gentry, 51 yards on 16 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Gentry, 45 yards on 2 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UTEP fell to Utah State 28-16 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Nelson led UTEP with 178 yards on 22-of-34 passing (64.7%) for one touchdown and one interception. Thomas carried the ball 16 times for 36 yards, adding four receptions for 26 yards. Odom had nine receptions for 97 yards and one touchdown.

UT Martin lost 27-7 to Oklahoma State on Thursday, Aug. 28. Bauer threw for 70 yards on 9-of-16 attempts (56.2%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 37 yards. Gentry carried the ball 16 times for 51 yards, adding two receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. Deuce Oliver had three receptions for 31 yards.

Next game

UTEP plays at Texas on Sept. 13. UT Martin hosts Southern Illinois on Sept. 13.

