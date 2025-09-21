UTEP hosts Louisiana Tech in CUSA action

Louisiana Tech (3-1) at UTEP (1-3), Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UTEP Offense…

Louisiana Tech (3-1) at UTEP (1-3), Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UTEP Offense

Overall: 364.3 yards per game (91st in FBS)

Passing: 269.3 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 95 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (96th)

UTEP Defense

Overall: 367.5 yards per game (81st in FBS)

Passing: 197.8 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 169.8 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 25.8 points per game (83rd)

Louisiana Tech Offense

Overall: 332.3 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 166.3 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 166 yards per game (67th)

Scoring: 27.5 points per game (81st)

Louisiana Tech Defense

Overall: 364.5 yards per game (79th in FBS)

Passing: 263.8 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 100.8 yards per game (33rd)

Scoring: 14.3 points per game (22nd)

Louisiana Tech ranks 100th in third down percentage, converting 36.2% of the time. UTEP ranks 11th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 23.6%.

UTEP is 122nd in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin, compared to Louisiana Tech’s 2nd-ranked +7 margin.

Louisiana Tech ranks 135th in the FBS averaging 89.3 penalty yards per game, compared to UTEP’s 68th-ranked 54 per-game average.

UTEP is 102nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 77.8% of trips. Louisiana Tech’s red zone defense ranks 21st at 70%.

UTEP is 132nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:56.

Team leaders

UTEP

Passing: Malachi Nelson, 1,069 yards, 8 TDs, 5 INTs, 57.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson, 177 yards on 24 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Kenny Odom, 236 yards on 19 catches, 2 TDs

Louisiana Tech

Passing: Blake Baker, 443 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 59.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Clay Thevenin, 162 yards on 31 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Eli Finley, 232 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UTEP fell to Louisiana-Monroe 31-25 on Saturday, Sept. 20. Nelson threw for 404 yards on 22-of-46 attempts (47.8%) with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Wilson had 21 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding one reception for 24 yards. Trevon Tate recorded 126 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Louisiana Tech won 30-20 over Southern Miss on Saturday, Sept. 20. Baker led Louisiana Tech with 239 yards on 15-of-21 passing (71.4%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 29 yards and one rushing touchdown. Omiri Wiggins carried the ball 12 times for 49 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for seven yards. Finley had six receptions for 155 yards.

Next game

UTEP hosts Liberty on Oct. 8. Louisiana Tech plays at Kennesaw State on Oct. 9.

