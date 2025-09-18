Utah State takes on FCS McNeese

McNeese (1-2) at Utah State (2-1), Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: MW Network Key stats Utah…

McNeese (1-2) at Utah State (2-1), Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: MW Network

Key stats

Utah State Offense

Overall: 361 yards per game (89th in FBS)

Passing: 230.7 yards per game (67th)

Rushing: 130.3 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 33 points per game (58th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 427.7 yards per game (114th in FBS)

Passing: 226.3 yards per game (92nd)

Rushing: 201.3 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 30 points per game (110th)

McNeese Offense

Overall: 479.7 yards per game (5th in FCS)

Passing: 276 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 203.7 yards per game (15th)

Scoring: 35 points per game (13th)

McNeese Defense

Overall: 329.7 yards per game (28th in FCS)

Passing: 142 yards per game (14th)

Rushing: 187.7 yards per game (78th)

Scoring: 28.3 points per game (53rd)

Utah State ranks 132nd in third down percentage, converting 22.9% of the time.

Utah State is 16th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Utah State is 121st in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:04.

Team leaders

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 689 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 63.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 192 yards on 31 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Braden Pegan, 208 yards on 14 catches, 3 TDs

McNeese

Passing: Jake Strong, 798 yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: TreVonte’ Citizen, 201 yards on 25 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Joshua Jackson, 171 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Utah State defeated Air Force 49-30 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Barnes led Utah State with 287 yards on 17-of-22 passing (77.3%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 44 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Javen Jacobs had 71 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for 36 yards. Pegan had seven receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

McNeese fell to Weber State 42-41 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Strong threw for 278 yards on 20-of-39 attempts (51.3%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 45 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Citizen carried the ball 11 times for 117 yards and scored one touchdown. Jonathan Harris recorded 114 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Utah State plays at No. 20 Vanderbilt on Sept. 27. McNeese plays at Stephen F. Austin on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.