Utah State hosts Air Force in MWC action

Air Force (1-0) at Utah State (1-1), Sept. 13 at 9:45 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Utah State Offense

Overall: 305 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 202.5 yards per game (84th)

Rushing: 102.5 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (86th)

Utah State Defense

Overall: 419 yards per game (109th in FBS)

Passing: 250 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 169 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 30 points per game (109th)

Air Force Offense

Overall: 426 yards per game (52nd in FBS)

Passing: 159 yards per game (111th)

Rushing: 267 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 49 points per game (12th)

Air Force Defense

Overall: 266 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 169 yards per game (46th)

Rushing: 97 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 13 points per game (38th)

Utah State ranks 58th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 32.1% of the time. Air Force ranks 7th on offense, converting on 66.7% of third downs.

Air Force ranks 25th in the FBS with a +2 turnover margin.

Utah State ranks 118th in the FBS with 72.5 penalty yards per game.

Utah State is 91st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Air Force’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Utah State is 102nd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:12, compared to Air Force’s 44th-ranked average of 31:38.

Team leaders

Utah State

Passing: Bryson Barnes, 402 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 58.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Miles Davis, 138 yards on 22 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Brady Boyd, 118 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Air Force

Passing: Josh Johnson, 112 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 57.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Cade Harris, 66 yards on 8 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Harris, 83 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Utah State was beaten by Texas A&M 44-22 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Barnes passed for 169 yards on 15-of-30 attempts (50.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Davis had 50 rushing yards on 10 carries, adding three receptions for nine yards and two touchdowns. Boyd had six receptions for 87 yards.

Air Force beat Bucknell 49-13 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Johnson led Air Force with 112 yards on 4-of-7 passing (57.1%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Harris had 66 rushing yards on eight carries and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown. Quin Smith put up 40 yards on one catch with one touchdown.

Next game

Utah State hosts McNeese on Sept. 20. Air Force hosts Boise State on Sept. 20.

