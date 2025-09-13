USF’s Byrum Brown, Miami’s Carson Beck each intercepted, ending long streaks without a pick

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown’s record-setting streak without an interception is over. And Miami quarterback…

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown’s record-setting streak without an interception is over. And Miami quarterback Carson Beck’s long run without throwing a pick came to an end as well.

Brown threw an interception with 5:36 left in the second quarter of the 18th-ranked Bulls’ game at No. 5 Miami on Saturday night — his first after a school-record span of 252 throws without a pick, a run that started in November 2023.

He floated a pass across the middle of the field on third-and-8, one that Miami’s Bryce Fitzgerald picked off as he fell to the ground at the USF 25-yard line. Beck scored on a keeper six plays later to give Miami a 28-6 lead.

Beck threw his first interception as a Hurricane later in the first half, one that ended a streak of 201 passes without getting picked off. That run started last year when he was at Georgia.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.