UNLV visits Miami (OH) in Week 4

UNLV (3-0) at Miami (OH) (0-2), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UNLV by 2.5. Against the spread: UNLV 2-1, Miami (OH) 1-0.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

UNLV Offense

Overall: 429 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 228 yards per game (69th)

Rushing: 201 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 35.3 points per game (51st)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 438.3 yards per game (121st in FBS)

Passing: 279 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 159.3 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (86th)

Miami (OH) Offense

Overall: 242.5 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 167 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 75.5 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 8.5 points per game (135th)

Miami (OH) Defense

Overall: 387 yards per game (96th in FBS)

Passing: 223.5 yards per game (87th)

Rushing: 163.5 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 31 points per game (113th)

Miami (OH) ranks 133rd in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 57.7% of the time. UNLV ranks 68th on offense, converting on 41.9% of third downs.

Miami (OH) is 97th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to UNLV’s 11th-ranked +5 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. UNLV ranks last in the FBS averaging 104 penalty yards per game, and Miami (OH) ranks 122nd with a 77-yard average.

Miami (OH) is 116th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. UNLV’s red zone defense ranks 31st at 72.7%.

Miami (OH) is 136th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 20:50, compared to UNLV’s 73rd-ranked average of 29:49.

Team leaders

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 647 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 75.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 273 yards on 32 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 262 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

Miami (OH)

Passing: DeQuan Finn, 334 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs, 57.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Finn, 98 yards on 23 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Keith Reynolds, 120 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UNLV won 30-23 over UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 6. Colandrea threw for 203 yards on 15-of-21 attempts (71.4%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 59 yards. Thomas carried the ball 13 times for 61 yards. Var’Keyes Gumms recorded 40 yards on three catches with one touchdown.

Miami (OH) fell to Rutgers 45-17 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Finn threw for 251 yards on 14-of-22 attempts (63.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 11 times for 85 yards and one rushing touchdown. D’Shawntae Jones had 19 rushing yards on five carries and one touchdown. Reynolds had seven receptions for 120 yards.

Next game

UNLV plays at Wyoming on Oct. 4. Miami (OH) hosts Lindenwood on Sept. 27.

