UMass squares off against FCS Bryant

Bryant (0-1) at UMass (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.
How to watch: ESPN+
Key stats
UMass Offense
Overall: 302.0 yards per game (105th in FBS)
Passing: 199.0 yards per game (79th)
Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (100th)
Scoring: 10.0 points per game (118th)
UMass Defense
Overall: 467.0 yards per game (123rd in FBS)
Passing: 276.0 yards per game (117th)
Rushing: 191.0 yards per game (110th)
Scoring: 42.0 points per game (124th)
Bryant Offense
Overall: 255.0 yards per game (83rd in FCS)
Passing: 187.0 yards per game (53rd)
Rushing: 68.0 yards per game (89th)
Scoring: 3.0 points per game (104th)
Bryant Defense
Overall: 305.0 yards per game (38th in FCS)
Passing: 227.0 yards per game (65th)
Rushing: 78.0 yards per game (23rd)
Scoring: 19.0 points per game (37th)
UMass is 133rd in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 75.0% of third downs.
UMass ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin.
Team leaders
UMass
Passing: Brandon Rose, 193 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 60.5 completion percentage
Rushing: Rocko Griffin, 94 yards on 10 carries, 1 TD
Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 132 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs
Bryant
Passing: Brennan Myer, 187 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 60.6 completion percentage
Rushing: Dylan Kedzior, 28 yards on 8 carries, 0 TDs
Receiving: Aldrich Doe, 54 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs
Last game
UMass fell 42-10 to Temple on Saturday, Aug. 30. Rose led UMass with 193 yards on 23-of-38 passing (60.5%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Griffin carried the ball 10 times for 94 yards and scored one touchdown. Gibson had 12 receptions for 132 yards.
Bryant fell 19-3 to New Mexico State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Myer passed for 187 yards on 20-of-33 attempts (60.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Kedzior carried the ball eight times for 28 yards, adding one reception for -5 yards. Doe recorded 54 yards on five catches.
Next game
UMass plays at Iowa on Sept. 13. Bryant hosts Bentley on Sept. 13.
