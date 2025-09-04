UMass squares off against FCS Bryant

Bryant (0-1) at UMass (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UMass Offense Overall:…

Bryant (0-1) at UMass (0-1), Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UMass Offense

Overall: 302.0 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 199.0 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 103.0 yards per game (100th)

Scoring: 10.0 points per game (118th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 467.0 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 276.0 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 191.0 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 42.0 points per game (124th)

Bryant Offense

Overall: 255.0 yards per game (83rd in FCS)

Passing: 187.0 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 68.0 yards per game (89th)

Scoring: 3.0 points per game (104th)

Bryant Defense

Overall: 305.0 yards per game (38th in FCS)

Passing: 227.0 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 78.0 yards per game (23rd)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (37th)

UMass is 133rd in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 75.0% of third downs.

UMass ranks 115th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin.

Team leaders

UMass

Passing: Brandon Rose, 193 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 60.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Rocko Griffin, 94 yards on 10 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 132 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Bryant

Passing: Brennan Myer, 187 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dylan Kedzior, 28 yards on 8 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Aldrich Doe, 54 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UMass fell 42-10 to Temple on Saturday, Aug. 30. Rose led UMass with 193 yards on 23-of-38 passing (60.5%) for no touchdowns and one interception. Griffin carried the ball 10 times for 94 yards and scored one touchdown. Gibson had 12 receptions for 132 yards.

Bryant fell 19-3 to New Mexico State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Myer passed for 187 yards on 20-of-33 attempts (60.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Kedzior carried the ball eight times for 28 yards, adding one reception for -5 yards. Doe recorded 54 yards on five catches.

Next game

UMass plays at Iowa on Sept. 13. Bryant hosts Bentley on Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.