UMass hosts Western Michigan in MAC action

Western Michigan (2-3) at UMass (0-4), Oct. 4 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UMass Offense

Overall: 225.8 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 163.5 yards per game (116th)

Rushing: 62.3 yards per game (135th)

Scoring: 12.3 points per game (135th)

UMass Defense

Overall: 455.5 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 270.3 yards per game (122nd)

Rushing: 185.3 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 39.5 points per game (132nd)

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 277.4 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 144.6 yards per game (128th)

Rushing: 132.8 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 19.4 points per game (117th)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 326.2 yards per game (50th in FBS)

Passing: 184 yards per game (39th)

Rushing: 142.2 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 24.2 points per game (74th)

UMass is 135th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 57.9% of the time. Western Michigan ranks 72nd on offense, converting on 39.7% of third downs.

UMass is 16th in the FBS averaging 36.3 penalty yards per game.

UMass is 117th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 72.7% of trips. Western Michigan’s red zone defense ranks 46th at 79.2%.

UMass ranks 108th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:53, compared to Western Michigan’s 40th-ranked average of 31:36.

Team leaders

UMass

Passing: Grant Jordan, 278 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 58.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Rocko Griffin, 165 yards on 35 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacquon Gibson, 288 yards on 30 catches, 0 TDs

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 588 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 57.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Lowry, 227 yards on 55 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Tailique Williams, 217 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UMass fell to Missouri 42-6 on Saturday, Sept. 27. AJ Hairston threw for 75 yards on 11-of-31 attempts (35.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. Griffin carried the ball five times for 23 yards. Gibson had six receptions for 30 yards.

Western Michigan won 47-14 over Rhode Island on Saturday, Sept. 27. Lowry led Western Michigan with 143 yards on 15-of-20 passing (75.0%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 52 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ofa Mataele carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards and scored two touchdowns. Baylin Brooks put up 32 yards on two catches.

Next game

UMass plays at Kent State on Oct. 11. Western Michigan hosts Ball State on Oct. 11.

