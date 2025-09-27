UL Monroe snaps 15-game losing streak against Arkansas State, 28-16

MONROE, La. (AP) — Aiden Armenta threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in UL Monroe’s 28-16 win over Arkansas…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Aiden Armenta threw for 175 yards and two touchdowns in UL Monroe’s 28-16 win over Arkansas State University on Saturday.

The win ends a 15-game losing streak for the Warhawks (3-1, 1-0 Sun Belt) against the Red Wolves (1-4, 0-1 Sun Belt) dating back to 2009.

Brandon Greil picked off Armenta on his third throw of the game for a pick-six for Arkansas State to take the lead early, extended their lead with a 55-yard field goal, and did not score again until the third quarter.

Armenta found Julian Nixon on an eight-yard score and Jake Godfrey for a 37-yard touchdown. Braylon McReynolds rushed for an 18-yard touchdown to make it 21-10 in the third quarter. McReynolds finished the day with 73 yards on 13 carries.

Zach Palmer-Smith ran in a two-yard touchdown to seal the victory, 28-16. He had 84 yards with eight attempts.

The Warhawks’ defense sacked quarterback Jaylen Raynor six times. Raynor went 29-for-46 passing with 288 yards and one interception. He also had three fumbles, losing one of them. Chauncy Cobb and Corey Rucker had 126 and 120 receiving yards, respectively.

Clune Van Andel hit three field goals for Arkansas State fom 51-, 43- and 30-yards.

The win is part of the inaugural Rice Bowl Rivalry, a partnership with USA Rice, which represents the rice fields between the two colleges.

