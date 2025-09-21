UL Monroe hosts Arkansas State in Sun Belt play

Arkansas State (1-3) at UL Monroe (2-1), Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats UL…

Arkansas State (1-3) at UL Monroe (2-1), Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

UL Monroe Offense

Overall: 327 yards per game (111th in FBS)

Passing: 109 yards per game (133rd)

Rushing: 218 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (112th)

UL Monroe Defense

Overall: 385.3 yards per game (94th in FBS)

Passing: 276.7 yards per game (124th)

Rushing: 108.7 yards per game (40th)

Scoring: 32.7 points per game (118th)

Arkansas State Offense

Overall: 369.3 yards per game (87th in FBS)

Passing: 231.3 yards per game (70th)

Rushing: 138 yards per game (95th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (96th)

Arkansas State Defense

Overall: 485.8 yards per game (133rd in FBS)

Passing: 288.5 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 197.3 yards per game (124th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (122nd)

Arkansas State ranks 131st in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 52.3% of third downs.

UL Monroe leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

UL Monroe ranks 83rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:29, compared to Arkansas State’s 30th-ranked average of 32:20.

Team leaders

UL Monroe

Passing: Aidan Armenta, 259 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 54.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Braylon McReynolds, 244 yards on 36 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jacob Godfrey, 70 yards on 5 catches, 1 TD

Arkansas State

Passing: Jaylen Raynor, 918 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 65.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Devin Spencer, 165 yards on 32 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Chauncy Cobb, 241 yards on 19 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UL Monroe won 31-25 over UTEP on Saturday, Sept. 20. Armenta passed for 136 yards on 8-of-14 attempts (57.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. McReynolds carried the ball 18 times for 107 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for 14 yards. Godfrey recorded 49 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Arkansas State lost 28-21 to Kennesaw State on Saturday, Sept. 20. Raynor passed for 226 yards on 25-of-41 attempts (61.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball nine times for 5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Spencer carried the ball 14 times for 61 yards, adding one reception for five yards. Hunter Summers had eight receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UL Monroe plays at Northwestern on Oct. 4. Arkansas State hosts Texas State on Oct. 4.

