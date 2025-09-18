UConn meets Ball State

Ball State (1-2) at UConn (1-2), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UConn by…

Ball State (1-2) at UConn (1-2), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UConn by 21. Against the spread: UConn 1-1-1, Ball State 2-1.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UConn Offense

Overall: 525 yards per game (12th in FBS)

Passing: 336 yards per game (12th)

Rushing: 189 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 40 points per game (31st)

UConn Defense

Overall: 410 yards per game (104th in FBS)

Passing: 270.3 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 139.7 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (101st)

Ball State Offense

Overall: 228 yards per game (136th in FBS)

Passing: 87.7 yards per game (134th)

Rushing: 140.3 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 12.3 points per game (130th)

Ball State Defense

Overall: 439.7 yards per game (123rd in FBS)

Passing: 290 yards per game (129th)

Rushing: 149.7 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 34 points per game (118th)

Ball State is 113th in third down percentage, converting 32.4% of the time. UConn ranks 59th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 34.8%.

Ball State ranks 97th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to UConn’s 32nd-ranked +2 margin.

Ball State ranks 116th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips.

Team leaders

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 865 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs, 66 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 306 yards on 50 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 332 yards on 22 catches, 2 TDs

Ball State

Passing: Kiael Kelly, 263 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 61.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Qua Ashley, 209 yards on 34 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Eric Weatherly, 60 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UConn lost 44-41 to Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 13. Fagnano threw for 346 yards on 28-of-38 attempts (73.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Edwards carried the ball 23 times for 116 yards and scored two touchdowns. Bell had seven receptions for 92 yards.

Ball State beat New Hampshire 34-29 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Kelly passed for 105 yards on 9-of-15 attempts (60.0%) with two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 101 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ashley carried the ball 12 times for 154 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding two receptions for 33 yards and one touchdown. Donovan Hamilton had one reception for 21 yards.

Next game

UConn plays at Buffalo on Sept. 27. Ball State hosts Ohio on Oct. 4.

