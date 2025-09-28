UConn hosts Florida International in Week 6

Florida International (2-2) at UConn (3-2), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch: CBS Sports Network Key stats…

Florida International (2-2) at UConn (3-2), Oct. 4 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UConn Offense

Overall: 458.6 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 268.8 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 189.8 yards per game (43rd)

Scoring: 34.2 points per game (49th)

UConn Defense

Overall: 392.6 yards per game (97th in FBS)

Passing: 232.8 yards per game (86th)

Rushing: 159.8 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (77th)

Florida International Offense

Overall: 379.3 yards per game (78th in FBS)

Passing: 192.3 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 187 yards per game (46th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (91st)

Florida International Defense

Overall: 397.8 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 250.5 yards per game (106th)

Rushing: 147.3 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 27.3 points per game (96th)

Florida International is 99th in third down percentage, converting 36.1% of the time. UConn ranks 39th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 32.9%.

Florida International is 80th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to UConn’s 29th-ranked +3 margin.

UConn is 22nd in the FBS averaging 39.4 penalty yards per game.

Florida International is 16th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 72.2% of trips.

UConn ranks 80th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:25, compared to Florida International’s 24th-ranked average of 32:26.

Team leaders

UConn

Passing: Joe Fagnano, 1,201 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 65.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Cam Edwards, 557 yards on 89 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Skyler Bell, 499 yards on 42 catches, 4 TDs

Florida International

Passing: Keyone Jenkins, 701 yards, 2 TDs, 3 INTs, 62.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kejon Owens, 396 yards on 60 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Alex Perry, 162 yards on 12 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

UConn beat Buffalo 20-17 on Saturday, Sept. 27. Fagnano passed for 155 yards on 19-of-31 attempts (61.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 64 yards. Edwards had 57 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 10 yards. Bell put up 54 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Florida International fell 38-16 to Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 20. Jenkins threw for 203 yards on 22-of-34 attempts (64.7%) with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 5 yards and one rushing touchdown. Owens carried the ball 15 times for 74 yards. Perry had five receptions for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UConn plays at Boston College on Oct. 18. Florida International plays at Western Kentucky on Oct. 14.

