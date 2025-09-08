UCLA suspends backup QB Pierce Clarkson after arrest on felony charge

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been indefinitely suspended from the team after being arrested and…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA backup quarterback Pierce Clarkson has been indefinitely suspended from the team after being arrested and booked on an unspecified felony charge.

Clark was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on Friday and was not in Las Vegas for the Bruins’ loss to UNLV on Saturday.

“I can’t really address that issue due to the legal process,” second-year coach DeShaun Foster said Monday at practice. “It’s just a situation where we’re going to let the legal process take its course.”

Clarkson’s bail was set at $30,000. His first court hearing is set for Oct. 3.

“This situation will be evaluated by the UCLA Office of Student Conduct and any further action taken will be in accordance with that evaluation and University policy,” according to a statement from the UCLA athletic department.

Clarkson had yet to play for the Bruins (0-2) this season.

The 21-year-old son of well-known quarterback trainer Steve Clarkson joined the Bruins in May after transferring from Mississippi. The redshirt sophomore from nearby Bellflower, California, previously played sparingly in two seasons at Louisville.

