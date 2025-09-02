UCLA hits the road to match up against UNLV

UCLA (0-1) at UNLV (2-0), Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UCLA by 2.5.…

UCLA (0-1) at UNLV (2-0), Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UCLA by 2.5. Against the spread: UCLA 0-1, UNLV 1-1.

How to watch: CBS Sports Network

Key stats

UCLA Offense

Overall: 220 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 136 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 84 yards per game (113th)

Scoring: 10 points per game (118th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 492 yards per game (126th in FBS)

Passing: 206 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 84 yards per game (129th)

Scoring: 43 points per game (128th)

UNLV Offense

Overall: 468 yards per game (30th in FBS)

Passing: 240.5 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 227.5 yards per game (32nd)

Scoring: 38 points per game (41st)

UNLV Defense

Overall: 443.5 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 291 yards per game (123rd)

Rushing: 227.5 yards per game (90th)

Scoring: 26 points per game (100th)

UCLA ranks 134th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert just 82.4% of the time. UNLV ranks 76th on offense, converting on 38.1% of third downs.

UCLA is 98th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to UNLV’s 4th-ranked +3 margin.

UNLV ranks 129th in the FBS averaging 91 penalty yards per game, compared to UCLA’s 25th-ranked 30 per-game average.

UCLA leads the FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 100% of trips.

UCLA is 128th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 22:32, compared to UNLV’s 68th-ranked average of 30:25.

Team leaders

UCLAPassing: Nico Iamaleava, 136 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 50.0 completion percentageRushing: Iamaleava, 47 yards on 13 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Anthony Woods, 48 yards on 3 catches, 1 TD

UNLV

Passing: Anthony Colandrea, 444 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 77.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jai’Den Thomas, 212 yards on 19 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Jaden Bradley, 256 yards on 12 catches, 1 TD

Last game

UCLA fell to Utah 43-10 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Iamaleava passed for 136 yards on 11-of-22 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 47 yards. Jaivian Thomas carried the ball seven times for 17 yards. Woods had three receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown.

UNLV won 38-21 over Sam Houston on Friday, Aug. 29. Colandrea led UNLV with 249 yards on 19-of-23 passing (82.6%) for two touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball six times for 23 yards and one rushing touchdown. Jai’Den Thomas had 65 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding three receptions for three yards. Bradley had six receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

UCLA hosts New Mexico on Sept. 12. UNLV plays at Miami (OH) on Sept. 20.

