UCF visits Kansas State in Big 12 matchup

UCF (3-0) at Kansas State (1-3), Sept. 27 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

Kansas State Offense

Overall: 320.8 yards per game (117th in FBS)

Passing: 212.8 yards per game (83rd)

Rushing: 108 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 24.3 points per game (91st)

Kansas State Defense

Overall: 352.8 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 177 yards per game (37th)

Rushing: 175.8 yards per game (110th)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (86th)

UCF Offense

Overall: 449.3 yards per game (35th in FBS)

Passing: 247 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 202.3 yards per game (38th)

Scoring: 39.7 points per game (28th)

UCF Defense

Overall: 246.3 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 117 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 129.3 yards per game (57th)

Scoring: 8.7 points per game (6th)

Kansas State ranks 120th in third down percentage, converting 31.3% of the time. UCF ranks 30th on defense, allowing its opponents to convert at 28.9%.

Kansas State ranks 61st in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to UCF’s 10th-ranked +5 margin.

UCF ranks 81st in the FBS averaging 58.3 penalty yards per game, compared to Kansas State’s 13th-ranked 32.3 per-game average.

Kansas State is 58th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 88.9% of trips. UCF’s red zone defense ranks 2nd at 50%.

Kansas State ranks 133rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 24:23, compared to UCF’s 76th-ranked average of 29:49.

Team leaders

Kansas State

Passing: Avery Johnson, 851 yards, 6 TDs, 1 INT, 60.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Joe Jackson, 136 yards on 30 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Jayce Brown, 284 yards on 25 catches, 2 TDs

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 694 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.1 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaden Nixon, 160 yards on 11 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Duane Thomas Jr., 148 yards on 12 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Kansas State lost 23-17 to Arizona on Friday, Sept. 12. Johnson passed for 88 yards on 13-of-29 attempts (44.8%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for -16 yards and one rushing touchdown. Brown carried the ball one time for 75 yards and scored one touchdown, adding six receptions for 68 yards. Garrett Oakley put up six yards on four catches.

UCF won 34-9 over North Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 20. Tayven Jackson threw for 223 yards on 25-of-32 attempts (78.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 66 yards and one rushing touchdown. Myles Montgomery carried the ball 12 times for 35 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for one yard. Dylan Wade had five receptions for 47 yards.

Next game

Kansas State plays at Baylor on Oct. 4. UCF hosts Kansas on Oct. 4.

