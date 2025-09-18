UCF takes on North Carolina in Week 4

North Carolina (2-1) at UCF (2-0), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UCF by…

North Carolina (2-1) at UCF (2-0), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: UCF by 7. Against the spread: UCF 1-1, North Carolina 2-1.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

UCF Offense

Overall: 491 yards per game (21st in FBS)

Passing: 259 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 232 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 42.5 points per game (23rd)

UCF Defense

Overall: 261 yards per game (26th in FBS)

Passing: 98.5 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 162.5 yards per game (102nd)

Scoring: 8.5 points per game (9th)

North Carolina Offense

Overall: 279 yards per game (127th in FBS)

Passing: 148.7 yards per game (119th)

Rushing: 130.3 yards per game (101st)

Scoring: 25 points per game (87th)

North Carolina Defense

Overall: 337.3 yards per game (69th in FBS)

Passing: 203 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 134.3 yards per game (72nd)

Scoring: 19 points per game (53rd)

UCF ranks 15th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 25% of the time. North Carolina ranks 109th on offense, converting on 33.3% of third downs.

UCF ranks 110th in the FBS averaging 67.5 penalty yards per game, compared to North Carolina’s 40th-ranked 43.3 per-game average.

North Carolina is 58th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 88.9% of trips. UCF’s red zone defense ranks 5th at 50%.

North Carolina ranks 119th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:30.

Team leaders

UCF

Passing: Tayven Jackson, 471 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Jaden Nixon, 150 yards on 6 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Duane Thomas Jr., 117 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

North Carolina

Passing: Gio Lopez, 343 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 58.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Demon June, 200 yards on 23 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Jordan Shipp, 149 yards on 10 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

UCF won 68-7 over North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Sept. 6. Jackson threw for 189 yards on 12-of-21 attempts (57.1%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball three times for 1 yard and two rushing touchdowns. Nixon had 156 rushing yards on four carries and two touchdowns. Thomas had three receptions for 68 yards.

North Carolina beat Richmond 41-6 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Lopez led North Carolina with 119 yards on 10-of-18 passing (55.6%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 40 yards and one rushing touchdown. June had 148 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for 19 yards. Shipp recorded 52 yards on four catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

UCF plays at Kansas State on Sept. 27. North Carolina hosts Clemson on Oct. 4.

