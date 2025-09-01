UCF quarterback status is uncertain after Week 1 injury to Cam Fancher

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF’s starting quarterback situation is up in the air for its game Saturday against North Carolina…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF’s starting quarterback situation is up in the air for its game Saturday against North Carolina A&T, with starter Cam Fancher dealing with a back and leg injury following a hard hit in the season opener.

Coach Scott Frost said he was not 100% sure if Fancher would be available to play this weekend after leaving Thursday’s game against Jacksonville State early in the second quarter following a hard hit.

Fancher did not suffer a concussion but was still experiencing an issue with his back and pain in his leg, Frost said. He expected to learn more after speaking to Fancher and trainers before practice Monday evening.

Tayven Jackson replaced Fancher when the game resumed after a two-hour rain delay. Jackson threw for 282 yards on 17-for-24 passing, including the go-ahead touchdown with 1:08 to play in the 17-10 win.

“Tayven’s mentality after he got the news Cam was starting, I saw an uptick in him,” Frost said. “If it takes something to make him angry to make him play the way he played, I’m going to make him angry all the time.”

UCF had a three-man competition for quarterback throughout training camp that Fancher won. Frost maintained he was confident in all three players to step in and lead the Knights.

He said the plan on Thursday was to go with Fancher for the entire game, but they would still look for opportunities to put the other quarterbacks in the game.

“I feel good about multiple people,” Frost said. “Multiple people deserve a chance to play. You just can’t play more than one at that spot. We’re going to make the decision that’s best for the team.”

The QB competition seems set to continue with North Carolina A&T (0-1) looming and a bye week next on UCF’s schedule before the Knights face North Carolina and then begin Big 12 Conference play.

