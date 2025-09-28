UAB meets Army in AAC play

Army (1-3) at UAB (2-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats UAB Offense Overall:…

Army (1-3) at UAB (2-2), Oct. 4 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

UAB Offense

Overall: 437 yards per game (43rd in FBS)

Passing: 320 yards per game (13th)

Rushing: 117 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 32.8 points per game (52nd)

UAB Defense

Overall: 482 yards per game (132nd in FBS)

Passing: 259.3 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 222.8 yards per game (130th)

Scoring: 41 points per game (133rd)

Army Offense

Overall: 380.3 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 94 yards per game (135th)

Rushing: 286.3 yards per game (4th)

Scoring: 23.8 points per game (94th)

Army Defense

Overall: 374.8 yards per game (82nd in FBS)

Passing: 206 yards per game (61st)

Rushing: 168.8 yards per game (106th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (116th)

UAB ranks 133rd in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 56.6% of third downs.

UAB is 120th in the FBS with a -4 turnover margin.

UAB is 68th in the FBS averaging 52.8 penalty yards per game, compared to Army’s 1st-ranked 19.8 per-game average.

Army ranks 123rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 71.4% of trips.

UAB ranks 83rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:20, compared to Army’s 2nd-ranked average of 35:47.

Team leaders

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 1,256 yards, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 280 yards on 51 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Corri Milliner, 268 yards on 17 catches, 3 TDs

Army

Passing: Dewayne Coleman, 266 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 56.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Coleman, 268 yards on 69 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Brady Anderson, 167 yards on 5 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

UAB fell 56-24 to Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 20. Kitna led UAB with 364 yards on 38-of-51 passing (74.5%) for two touchdowns and one interception. Isaiah Jacobs had 19 rushing yards on six carries and one touchdown, adding five receptions for 24 yards. Kaleb Brown had four receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Army was beaten by East Carolina 28-6 on Thursday, Sept. 25. Coleman led Army with 36 yards on 5-of-9 passing (55.6%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 22 times for 51 yards and one rushing touchdown. Noah Short carried the ball 11 times for 127 yards, adding three receptions for 13 yards. Samari Howard recorded 26 yards on two catches.

Next game

UAB plays at Florida Atlantic on Oct. 11. Army hosts Charlotte on Oct. 11.

