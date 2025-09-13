Ty Simpson delivers again as No. 19 Alabama handles Wisconsin for the 2nd straight year, 38-14

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns, including two to returning star Ryan Williams,…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson threw for 382 yards and four touchdowns, including two to returning star Ryan Williams, and No. 19 Alabama overpowered Wisconsin for the second consecutive year, 38-14 on Saturday.

Simpson completed 24 of 29 passes, with two of his misses being drops by Williams and freshman Lotzier Brooks. Williams finished with five receptions for 165 yards after missing last week’s game because of a concussion.

Simpson, who was equally solid last week against Louisiana-Monroe, joined Mac Jones (2020) as the only quarterbacks in school history to complete at least 80% of his passes and throw three TDs in consecutive games.

“He’s, in the last two games, slowed the game down,” Alabama coach Kalen DeBeor said. “It isn’t a talent question. He’s risen to the occasion, we challenged him a bit last week and we like where his head’s at.”

The Byrant-Denny Stadium crowd erupted as Williams went 75 yards on a trick play on the first snap of the second half. It gave Williams his first 100-yard game since facing Georgia last September. Fellow receiver Germie Bernard added two touchdowns (one receiving, one rushing), and transfer Isaiah Horton scored for the second consecutive week.

Overall, Alabama has scored on 17 of its last 20 possessions — including 15 touchdowns.

Danny O’Neil, subbing for injured Wisconsin starter Billy Edwards, completed 11 of 17 passes for 117 yards. His 41-yard TD pass to Jayden Ballard was one of the few highlights for the Badgers (2-1). Vinny Anthony II also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a score.

Bray Hubbard’s two interceptions led an Alabama (2-1) defense that held Wisconsin to 209 yards. The Crimson Tide notched four sacks. The improvement in pass rush is a positive sign as Alabama totaled one sack in its previous two games.

“We’ve taken some great steps,” Hubbard said. “But we have to keep stacking days and being consistent. We can’t have this bye week and go down. We have to keep climbing.”

Alabama’s bye week is well-timed, with running back Jam Miller and defensive lineman Tim Keenan getting closer to playing.

“Don’t let off the gas,” DeBoer said. “That’s where we’re at right now. We’re very intentional right now. The guys have an energy right now that’s becoming contagious.”

Poll implications

The Crimson Tide are expected to continue to climb in next week’s AP Top 25 college football poll.

Key injuries

Alabama defensive end LT Overton left the game in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury and did not return. He walked to the locker room without assistance.

The takeaway

Wisconsin: The injury-riddled Badgers couldn’t find a rhythm on either side of the ball and have dropped consecutive games to Alabama by a combined score of 80-24. Getting healthy, particularly at QB and along the O-line, is critical before conference play.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide have outscored their last two opponents by a combined score of 111-14, potentially turning a corner after losing the opening at Florida State.

Up next

Wisconsin returns home to face Maryland next Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Alabama gets the week off before opening conference play against No. 6 Georgia.

