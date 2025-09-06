Ty Simpson completes all 17 of his passes as No. 21 Alabama rolls Louisiana-Monroe 73-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson completed a school-record 17 consecutive passes, with three of them going for touchdowns, and…

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Ty Simpson completed a school-record 17 consecutive passes, with three of them going for touchdowns, and No. 21 Alabama rebounded from a season-opening loss with a 73-0 drubbing of Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday night.

The Crimson Tide scored on each of their 11 possessions, with 10 touchdowns and a field goal, and held Louisiana-Monroe to 148 total yards. Alabama (1-1), coming off a stunning 31-17 loss at Florida State, finished with seven TD passes despite playing without star wideout Ryan Williams (concussion protocol).

Backup quarterbacks Austin Mack and Keelon Russell also shined in Alabama’s home opener, with each of them throwing two TD passes.

Simpson was 17 of 17 passing for 226 yards.

Aidan Armenta completed 8 of 14 passes for 28 yards, with an interception, for Louisiana-Monroe (1-1).

Poll implications

Alabama’s win, coupled with losses by No. 13 Florida and No. 17 SMU to unranked opponents, should help the Crimson Tide climb in next week’s AP Top 25.

The takeaway

Louisiana-Monroe: It was an expected result against an Alabama team trying to prove a point. But it came with a sizeable payment of $1.9 million that will help fund the entire athletic department.

Alabama: Coach Kalen DeBoer wanted his team to “cut it loose” amid mounting pressure following last week’s loss. The Tide did just that in a dominant performance.

Up next

Louisiana-Monroe has a bye before playing at UTEP on Sept. 20.

Alabama hosts Wisconsin next Saturday.

