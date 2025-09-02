Tulsa visits New Mexico State in Week 2

Tulsa (1-0) at New Mexico State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Tulsa…

Tulsa (1-0) at New Mexico State (1-0), Sept. 6 at 9 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Tulsa by 4. Against the spread: Tulsa 1-0, New Mexico State 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 499.0 yards per game (22nd in FBS)

Passing: 236.0 yards per game (57th)

Rushing: 263.0 yards per game (20th)

Scoring: 35.0 points per game (47th)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 260.0 yards per game (46th in FBS)

Passing: 140.0 yards per game (41st)

Rushing: 263.0 yards per game (75th)

Scoring: 7.0 points per game (20th)

New Mexico State Offense

Overall: 305.0 yards per game (101st in FBS)

Passing: 227.0 yards per game (65th)

Rushing: 78.0 yards per game (116th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (90th)

New Mexico State Defense

Overall: 255.0 yards per game (44th in FBS)

Passing: 187.0 yards per game (72nd)

Rushing: 78.0 yards per game (31st)

Scoring: 3.0 points per game (11th)

New Mexico State is 114th in third down percentage, converting 25.0% of the time. Tulsa ranks 64th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 33.3%.

New Mexico State ranks 123rd in the FBS with 80.0 penalty yards per game.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100.0% of trips to lead the FBS.

Team leaders

TulsaPassing: Kirk Francis, 218 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 64.5 completion percentageRushing: Dominic Richardson, 142 yards on 20 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Micah Tease, 69 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

New Mexico State

Passing: Logan Fife, 227 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 45.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 50 yards on 12 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 99 yards on 5 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Tulsa won 35-7 over Abilene Christian on Saturday, Aug. 30. Francis led Tulsa with 218 yards on 20-of-31 passing (64.5%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. Richardson carried the ball 20 times for 142 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for six yards. Tease recorded 69 yards on four catches.

New Mexico State beat Bryant 19-3 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Fife threw for 227 yards on 14-of-31 attempts (45.2%) with one touchdown and one interception. Calloway carried the ball 12 times for 50 yards and scored one touchdown. Faupel put up 99 yards on five catches.

Next game

Tulsa hosts Navy on Sept. 13. New Mexico State plays at Louisiana Tech on Sept. 13.

