Tulsa visits Memphis in AAC matchup

Tulsa (2-3) at Memphis (5-0), Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Memphis Offense Overall:…

Tulsa (2-3) at Memphis (5-0), Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Memphis Offense

Overall: 447.8 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 200.6 yards per game (96th)

Rushing: 247.2 yards per game (11th)

Scoring: 39.6 points per game (15th)

Memphis Defense

Overall: 326 yards per game (49th in FBS)

Passing: 234.6 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 91.4 yards per game (22nd)

Scoring: 18 points per game (34th)

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 393 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 223.6 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 169.4 yards per game (62nd)

Scoring: 21 points per game (106th)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 370.4 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 191.2 yards per game (51st)

Rushing: 179.2 yards per game (114th)

Scoring: 22.6 points per game (58th)

Tulsa is 98th in third down percentage, converting 36.6% of the time. Memphis ranks 27th on defense, allowing its opponents at convert at 31%.

Tulsa is 80th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Memphis’ 29th-ranked +3 margin.

Tulsa is 102nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 78.6% of trips. Memphis’ red zone defense ranks 29th at 76.9%.

Team leaders

Memphis

Passing: Brendon Lewis, 1,003 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs, 66.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Sutton Smith, 420 yards on 60 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Cortez Braham, 382 yards on 22 catches, 4 TDs

Tulsa

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 782 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 490 yards on 98 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Zion Booker, 277 yards on 32 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Memphis won 55-26 over Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Sept. 27. Lewis led Memphis with 196 yards on 13-of-19 passing (68.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 17 times for 60 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Gregroy Desrosiers had 204 rushing yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns. Braham recorded 127 yards on six catches with two touchdowns.

Tulsa lost 31-14 to Tulane on Saturday, Sept. 27. Hayes passed for 245 yards on 18-of-36 attempts (50.0%) with one touchdown and one interception. Richardson carried the ball 14 times for 48 yards, adding three receptions for 19 yards. Grayson Tempest put up 84 yards on two catches.

Next game

Memphis plays at UAB on Oct. 18. Tulsa plays at East Carolina on Oct. 16.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.