Tulsa hosts Tulane in AAC play

Tulane (3-1) at Tulsa (2-2), Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPNU Key stats Tulsa Offense Overall:…

Tulane (3-1) at Tulsa (2-2), Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPNU

Key stats

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 407 yards per game (63rd in FBS)

Passing: 218.3 yards per game (79th)

Rushing: 188.8 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 22.8 points per game (98th)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 353.8 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 176 yards per game (35th)

Rushing: 177.8 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (56th)

Tulane Offense

Overall: 383.8 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 172.8 yards per game (114th)

Rushing: 211 yards per game (29th)

Scoring: 25 points per game (90th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 414.5 yards per game (115th in FBS)

Passing: 253 yards per game (107th)

Rushing: 161.5 yards per game (92nd)

Scoring: 26.5 points per game (86th)

Tulane is 113th in FBS in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 44.9% of third downs.

Tulsa ranks 61st in the FBS with an even turnover margin, compared to Tulane’s 4th-ranked +6 margin.

Tulane is 106th in the FBS averaging 68 penalty yards per game, compared to Tulsa’s 21st-ranked 39 per-game average.

Tulane ranks 15th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:30.

Team leaders

Tulsa

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 537 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 65.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 442 yards on 84 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Zion Booker, 267 yards on 28 catches, 1 TD

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 578 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 53.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 339 yards on 48 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Omari Hayes, 165 yards on 14 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Tulsa won 19-12 over Oklahoma State on Friday, Sept. 19. Baylor Hayes threw for 219 yards on 23-of-36 attempts (63.9%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 23 yards. Richardson had 146 rushing yards on 31 carries, adding three receptions for 11 yards. Brody Foley had four receptions for 59 yards.

Tulane fell 45-10 to Ole Miss on Saturday, Sept. 20. Retzlaff threw for 56 yards on 5-of-17 attempts (29.4%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 51 yards. Arnold Barnes III carried the ball 11 times for 47 yards. Shazz Preston put up 35 yards on three catches.

Next game

Tulsa plays at Memphis on Oct. 4. Tulane hosts East Carolina on Oct. 9.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.