Tulane visits South Alabama in Week 2

Tulane (1-0) at South Alabama (1-0), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Tulane by 10.5. Against the spread: Tulane 1-0, South Alabama 0-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Tulane Offense

Overall: 419 yards per game (56th in FBS)

Passing: 150 yards per game (105th)

Rushing: 269 yards per game (18th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (81st)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 237 yards per game (38th in FBS)

Passing: 161 yards per game (58th)

Rushing: 269 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 3 points per game (11th)

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 367 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 174 yards per game (90th)

Rushing: 193 yards per game (50th)

Scoring: 38 points per game (41st)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 340 yards per game (80th in FBS)

Passing: 159 yards per game (55th)

Rushing: 193 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 21 points per game (86th)

South Alabama ranks 114th in third down percentage, converting just 25% of the time.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Tulane ranks 2nd in the FBS at +5, and South Alabama ranks 4th at +3.

Both teams have strong red zone offenses, each scoring on 100% of trips to lead the FBS.

South Alabama ranks 111th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:08, compared to Tulane’s 36th-ranked average of 33:21.

Team leaders

TulanePassing: Jake Retzlaff, 150 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 58.1 completion percentageRushing: Retzlaff, 113 yards on 10 carries, 1 TDReceiving: Omari Hayes, 72 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 166 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 85.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 127 yards on 23 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 69 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Tulane defeated Northwestern 23-3 on Saturday, Aug. 30. Retzlaff threw for 150 yards on 18-of-31 attempts (58.1%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 10 times for 113 yards and one rushing touchdown. Maurice Turner carried the ball 14 times for 86 yards, adding one reception for four yards. Hayes put up 72 yards on nine catches.

South Alabama won 38-21 over Morgan State on Saturday, Aug. 30. Davenport passed for 166 yards on 12-of-14 attempts (85.7%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Bullock had 127 rushing yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns. Voisin had seven receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Tulane hosts Duke on Sept. 13. South Alabama plays at Auburn on Sept. 13.

