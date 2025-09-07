Tulane matches up against Duke

Duke (1-1) at Tulane (2-0), Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN2 Key stats Tulane Offense Overall:…

Duke (1-1) at Tulane (2-0), Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN2

Key stats

Tulane Offense

Overall: 413.5 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 158.5 yards per game (113th)

Rushing: 255 yards per game (19th)

Scoring: 28 points per game (70th)

Tulane Defense

Overall: 329 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 196 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 133 yards per game (74th)

Scoring: 17 points per game (59th)

Duke Offense

Overall: 493 yards per game (23rd in FBS)

Passing: 372.5 yards per game (5th)

Rushing: 120.5 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 32 points per game (53rd)

Duke Defense

Overall: 347 yards per game (85th in FBS)

Passing: 204 yards per game (74th)

Rushing: 143 yards per game (84th)

Scoring: 31 points per game (111th)

Duke ranks 106th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.3% of the time. Tulane ranks 43rd on offense, converting on 46.9% of third downs.

Duke ranks 134th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Tulane’s 2nd-ranked +6 margin.

Tulane ranks 116th in the FBS averaging 71 penalty yards per game, compared to Duke’s 43rd-ranked 42 per-game average.

Duke is 91st in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Tulane’s red zone offense ranks 1st, scoring on 100% of red zone opportunities.

Duke is 123rd in the FBS with an average time of possession of 25:28, compared to Tulane’s 23rd-ranked average of 33:55.

Team leaders

Tulane

Passing: Jake Retzlaff, 277 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, 56.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Retzlaff, 177 yards on 23 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Omari Hayes, 74 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Duke

Passing: Darian Mensah, 723 yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT, 73.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Anderson Castle, 80 yards on 7 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cooper Barkate, 205 yards on 9 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Tulane won 33-31 over South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 6. Retzlaff led Tulane with 125 yards on 13-of-24 passing (54.2%) for one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 64 yards and one rushing touchdown. Zuberi Mobley had 82 rushing yards on 11 carries and two touchdowns. Bryce Bohanon recorded 62 yards on five catches.

Duke lost 45-19 to Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 6. Mensah passed for 334 yards on 23-of-34 attempts (67.6%) with two touchdowns and one interception. Jaquez Moore had 30 rushing yards on six carries, adding four receptions for 44 yards. Barkate had four receptions for 88 yards.

Next game

Tulane plays at Ole Miss on Sept. 20. Duke hosts North Carolina State on Sept. 20.

