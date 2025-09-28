Troy and South Alabama meet in Sun Belt play

South Alabama (1-4) at Troy (2-2), Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT. How to watch: ESPN+ Key stats Troy Offense…

South Alabama (1-4) at Troy (2-2), Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Troy Offense

Overall: 298.5 yards per game (128th in FBS)

Passing: 160.3 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 138.3 yards per game (96th)

Scoring: 20.5 points per game (112th)

Troy Defense

Overall: 318.3 yards per game (41st in FBS)

Passing: 186.5 yards per game (45th)

Rushing: 131.8 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 23 points per game (64th)

South Alabama Offense

Overall: 382.8 yards per game (75th in FBS)

Passing: 192.8 yards per game (100th)

Rushing: 190 yards per game (42nd)

Scoring: 25.2 points per game (88th)

South Alabama Defense

Overall: 361.2 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 162.4 yards per game (21st)

Rushing: 198.8 yards per game (125th)

Scoring: 31.8 points per game (121st)

South Alabama ranks 117th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 44.8% of the time. Troy ranks 48th on offense, converting on 43.8% of third downs.

Troy is 112th in the FBS averaging 69.3 penalty yards per game, compared to South Alabama’s 57th-ranked 49 per-game average.

Both teams have weak red zone defenses. South Alabama is 121st in FBS, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Troy’s red zone defense ranks 121st, with opponents scoring on 100% of red zone trips.

Team leaders

Troy

Passing: Will Crowder, 374 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 60.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Tae Meadows, 337 yards on 58 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Roman Mothershed, 142 yards on 13 catches, 1 TD

South Alabama

Passing: Bishop Davenport, 959 yards, 7 TDs, 4 INTs, 64.2 completion percentage

Rushing: Kentrel Bullock, 410 yards on 87 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Devin Voisin, 457 yards on 32 catches, 4 TDs

Last game

Troy won 21-17 over Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 20. Tucker Kilcrease passed for 148 yards on 14-of-24 attempts (58.3%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 50 yards and one rushing touchdown. Meadows had 68 rushing yards on 14 carries and one touchdown. Rara Thomas had five receptions for 78 yards and one touchdown.

South Alabama fell 36-22 to North Texas on Saturday, Sept. 27. Davenport led South Alabama with 195 yards on 17-of-34 passing (50.0%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 16 times for 59 yards and one rushing touchdown. PJ Martin carried the ball 10 times for 60 yards, adding three receptions for 42 yards. Voisin recorded 97 yards on five catches.

Next game

Troy plays at Texas State on Oct. 11. South Alabama hosts Arkansas State on Oct. 14.

