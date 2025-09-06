Trobel, Urena, Evans have big days in Mercyhurst’s 48-14 win over New Haven

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Brian Trobel rushed for three touchdowns, Adam Urena passed for two and Mercyhurst defeated New Haven…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Brian Trobel rushed for three touchdowns, Adam Urena passed for two and Mercyhurst defeated New Haven 48-14 on Saturday.

Trobel rushed for 114 yards on nine carries. Urena was 22-of-28 passing for 344 yards. Dylan Evans had eight catches for 165 yards and a score. Ashton Wilson also had a TD catch and Ayron Rodriguez a rushing score.

Trobel’s 6-yard TD run gave the Lakers (1-1) the lead for good at 13-7 in the first quarter. Urena’s 8-yard score to Evans and Rodriguez’s 17-yard TD run made it 27-7 by halftime.

AJ Duffy was 18-of-35 passing for 183 yards with a touchdown pass to Kevonne Wilder and an interception for the Chargers (0-2). Duffy also ran for a score. Wilder had five catches for 90 yards.

This is New Haven’s first season in Division I and the Northeast Conference but the game didn’t count in the conference standings.

