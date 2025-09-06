Trayanum’s career day gives Toledo 45-21 win over Western Kentucky

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Chip Trayanum rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns, Junior Vandeross III caught five…

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Chip Trayanum rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns, Junior Vandeross III caught five passes for 122 yards and a score, and Toledo took down Western Kentucky 45-21 on Saturday night.

Trayanum, a Kentucky transfer, eclipsed 100 rushing yards for just the second time in his six-year collegiate career and first time since 2020 against UCLA while at Arizona. Kenji Christian, a transfer from North Carolina A&T, added 91 rushing yards on 15 carries. Toledo had 307 yards on the ground.

The Rockets (1-1) scored on their first drive after a WKU fumble set them up at the opposing 34-yard line. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren then reeled in a 37-yard pick-six to extend Toledo’s lead to 14-0 just over three minutes into the game.

After a WKU touchdown pass made it 14-7, the Rockets scored 31 consecutive points and Western Kentucky did not score again until early in the fourth quarter. Vanderross caught a 71-yard touchdown pass just before halftime, and Trayanum took the first snap of the second half 75 yards for a score.

The Hilltoppers (2-1) were led by Maverick McIvor’s 235 passing yards and two scores, and Moussa Barry’s three receptions for 110 yards.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.