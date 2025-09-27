Live Radio
Towson stops last-minute 2-point conversion attempt to hold off Bryant 26-24

The Associated Press

September 27, 2025, 4:38 PM

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Caden Williams kicked four field goals and the Towson defense stopped a two-point conversion attempt with 23 seconds left to beat Bryant 26-24 on Saturday.

The fourth field goal, from the 13-yard line, gave the Tigers a 26-18 lead with 2:37 to play. The Bulldogs responded with a 14-play, 67-yard drive, capped by a 3-yard run by Elijah Elliott. The extra-point run was smothered to preserve the win.

Williams connected from 45, 28 and 20 yards for the Tigers (3-2, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Al Wooten II rushed for 100 yards and a short touchdown. Andrew Indorf threw for 163 yards with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaceon Doss in the third quarter for a 20-9 lead.

Elliott had 100 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (2-3, 0-2). Brennan Myer was 22-of-36 passing for 218 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

