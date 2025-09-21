Top-25 SEC matchup features Georgia hosting Alabama

No. 17 Alabama (2-1) at No. 5 Georgia (3-0), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 17 Alabama (2-1) at No. 5 Georgia (3-0), Sept. 27 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Georgia by 4.5. Against the spread: Georgia 0-3, Alabama 2-1.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Georgia Offense

Overall: 470.3 yards per game (24th in FBS)

Passing: 261.3 yards per game (43rd)

Rushing: 209 yards per game (30th)

Scoring: 39 points per game (30th)

Georgia Defense

Overall: 299.7 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 217 yards per game (81st)

Rushing: 82.7 yards per game (17th)

Scoring: 18 points per game (39th)

Alabama Offense

Overall: 459.3 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 335.7 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 123.7 yards per game (103rd)

Scoring: 42.7 points per game (19th)

Alabama Defense

Overall: 246.3 yards per game (17th in FBS)

Passing: 108 yards per game (3rd)

Rushing: 138.3 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 15 points per game (27th)

Alabama is 119th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 45.9% of the time. Georgia ranks 43rd on offense, converting on 45.7% of third downs.

Georgia ranks 85th in the FBS with a -1 turnover margin, compared to Alabama’s 4th-ranked +6 margin.

Alabama ranks 91st in the FBS averaging 60.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Georgia’s 4th-ranked 26 per-game average.

Alabama is 112th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 100% of trips. Georgia’s red zone offense ranks 38th, scoring on 92.9% of red zone opportunities.

Georgia ranks 5th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:22.

Team leaders

Georgia

Passing: Gunner Stockton, 721 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, 70.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Nate Frazier, 189 yards on 39 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Zachariah Branch, 181 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Alabama

Passing: Ty Simpson, 862 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 71.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Kevin Riley, 120 yards on 23 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Germie Bernard, 275 yards on 15 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Georgia won 44-41 over Tennessee on Saturday, Sept. 13. Stockton passed for 304 yards on 23-of-31 attempts (74.2%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 38 yards and one rushing touchdown. Frazier had 73 rushing yards on 14 carries. Colbie Young had four receptions for 73 yards.

Alabama won 38-14 over Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 13. Simpson led Alabama with 382 yards on 24-of-29 passing (82.8%) for four touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 25 yards. Riley had 20 rushing yards on seven carries, adding three receptions for 28 yards. Ryan Williams recorded 165 yards on five catches with two touchdowns.

Next game

Georgia hosts Kentucky on Oct. 4. Alabama hosts No. 18 Vanderbilt on Oct. 4.

