Top-25 Big Ten matchup features Indiana hosting Illinois

No. 9 Illinois (3-0) at No. 19 Indiana (3-0), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening…

No. 9 Illinois (3-0) at No. 19 Indiana (3-0), Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Indiana by 6. Against the spread: Indiana 2-1, Illinois 3-0.

How to watch: NBC

Key stats

Indiana Offense

Overall: 591.7 yards per game (3rd in FBS)

Passing: 284 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 307.7 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 52 points per game (7th)

Indiana Defense

Overall: 220.7 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 105.3 yards per game (6th)

Rushing: 115.3 yards per game (54th)

Scoring: 7.7 points per game (6th)

Illinois Offense

Overall: 405.7 yards per game (62nd in FBS)

Passing: 241 yards per game (59th)

Rushing: 164.7 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 45 points per game (15th)

Illinois Defense

Overall: 268.3 yards per game (29th in FBS)

Passing: 193.7 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 74.7 yards per game (14th)

Scoring: 7.3 points per game (5th)

Indiana ranks 8th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert on 21.6% of third downs.

Both teams have strong turnover margins. Indiana ranks 16th in the FBS at +4, and Illinois ranks 3rd at +6.

Indiana ranks 25th in the FBS averaging 36.7 penalty yards per game.

Indiana is 72nd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 87% of trips. Illinois’ red zone defense ranks 12th at 66.7%.

Both teams rank high in time of possession. Indiana is 4th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 35:52, while Illinois’ 20th-ranked average is 33:29.

Team leaders

Indiana

Passing: Fernando Mendoza, 708 yards, 9 TDs, 0 INTs, 72.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaelon Black, 217 yards on 34 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Omar Cooper Jr., 299 yards on 13 catches, 4 TDs

Illinois

Passing: Luke Altmyer, 709 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 71.8 completion percentage

Rushing: Kaden Feagin, 222 yards on 50 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Hank Beatty, 289 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Indiana beat Indiana State 73-0 on Friday, Sept. 12. Mendoza passed for 270 yards on 19-of-20 attempts (95.0%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 19 yards and one rushing touchdown. Khobie Martin carried the ball 11 times for 109 yards and scored two touchdowns. Cooper had 10 receptions for 207 yards and four touchdowns.

Illinois won 38-0 over Western Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 13. Altmyer led Illinois with 196 yards on 17-of-26 passing (65.4%) for two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball five times for 0 yards and one rushing touchdown. Feagin carried the ball 20 times for 100 yards and scored one touchdown, adding two receptions for 13 yards. Beatty had six receptions for 53 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Indiana plays at Iowa on Sept. 27. Illinois hosts No. 25 USC on Sept. 27.

