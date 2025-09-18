Top-25 Big 12 matchup features Utah hosting Texas Tech

No. 17 Texas Tech (3-0) at No. 16 Utah (3-0), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds…

No. 17 Texas Tech (3-0) at No. 16 Utah (3-0), Sept. 20 at 12 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Utah by 3. Against the spread: Utah 3-0, Texas Tech 3-0.

How to watch: FOX

Key stats

Utah Offense

Overall: 517 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 227 yards per game (71st)

Rushing: 290 yards per game (7th)

Scoring: 45.7 points per game (14th)

Utah Defense

Overall: 224 yards per game (11th in FBS)

Passing: 134 yards per game (20th)

Rushing: 90 yards per game (26th)

Scoring: 8.3 points per game (8th)

Texas Tech Offense

Overall: 602.7 yards per game (2nd in FBS)

Passing: 387.7 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 215 yards per game (28th)

Scoring: 58 points per game (1st)

Texas Tech Defense

Overall: 231 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 189.7 yards per game (50th)

Rushing: 41.3 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 11.7 points per game (22nd)

Both teams perform well on third down. Utah ranks 2nd in the FBS, converting 71.1% of the time. Texas Tech ranks 12th, converting 57.9%.

Utah ranks 16th in the FBS with a +4 turnover margin.

Texas Tech is 12th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 66.7% of trips.

Texas Tech ranks 112th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 27:08, compared to Utah’s 12th-ranked average of 34:44.

Team leaders

Utah

Passing: Devon Dampier, 628 yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, 73 completion percentage

Rushing: Dampier, 198 yards on 33 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ryan Davis, 171 yards on 19 catches, 1 TD

Texas Tech

Passing: Behren Morton, 923 yards, 11 TDs, 1 INT, 70.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Adam Hill, 207 yards on 25 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Coy Eakin, 229 yards on 11 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Utah defeated Wyoming 31-6 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Dampier threw for 230 yards on 27-of-41 attempts (65.9%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 13 times for 86 yards. Wayshawn Parker carried the ball 10 times for 80 yards, adding two receptions for nine yards. Davis had 10 receptions for 91 yards.

Texas Tech won 45-14 over Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 13. Morton threw for 464 yards on 23-of-35 attempts (65.7%) with four touchdowns and one interception. Cameron Dickey had 65 rushing yards on 16 carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for seven yards. Eakin had five receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown.

Next game

Utah plays at West Virginia on Sept. 27. Texas Tech plays at Houston on Oct. 4.

