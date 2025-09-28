Top-25 ACC matchup features Florida State hosting Miami (FL)

No. 3 Miami (FL) (4-0) at No. 18 Florida State (3-1), Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. How to watch:…

No. 3 Miami (FL) (4-0) at No. 18 Florida State (3-1), Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ABC

Key stats

Florida State Offense

Overall: 600.0 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 263.8 yards per game (42nd)

Rushing: 336.3 yards per game (2nd)

Scoring: 53.0 points per game (1st)

Florida State Defense

Overall: 296.0 yards per game (28th in FBS)

Passing: 184.5 yards per game (40th)

Rushing: 111.5 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 19.0 points per game (42nd)

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 446.8 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 270.0 yards per game (33rd)

Rushing: 176.8 yards per game (56th)

Scoring: 36.8 points per game (32nd)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 244.5 yards per game (13th in FBS)

Passing: 168.3 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 76.3 yards per game (8th)

Scoring: 11.5 points per game (9th)

Both teams perform well on third down. Florida State ranks 6th in the FBS, converting 58.8% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 22nd, converting 51.1%.

Florida State is 97th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 90.0% of trips. Miami (FL)’s red zone offense ranks 30th, scoring on 94.4% of red zone opportunities.

Miami (FL) is 12th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 33:38.

Team leaders

Florida State

Passing: Thomas Castellanos, 848 yards, 4 TDs, 3 INTs, 64.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Sawchuk, 234 yards on 42 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Duce Robinson, 346 yards on 17 catches, 3 TDs

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 972 yards, 7 TDs, 3 INTs, 72.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 388 yards on 66 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 268 yards on 22 catches, 1 TD

Last game

Florida State was defeated by Virginia 46-38 on Friday, Sept. 26. Castellanos led Florida State with 254 yards on 18-of-32 passing (56.2%) for one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 14 times for 78 yards and one rushing touchdown. Sawchuk carried the ball 17 times for 74 yards and scored one touchdown, adding one reception for four yards. Robinson had nine receptions for 147 yards and one touchdown.

Miami (FL) won 26-7 over Florida on Saturday, Sept. 20. Beck threw for 160 yards on 17-of-30 attempts (56.7%) with no touchdowns and one interception. Fletcher had 116 rushing yards on 24 carries and one touchdown. CharMar Brown put up 53 yards on four catches. He also had 18 carries for 80 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Florida State hosts Pittsburgh on Oct. 11. Miami (FL) hosts Louisville on Oct. 17.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.