Toledo scores school-record 43 points in 2nd quarter on way to 60-0 win over Morgan State

The Associated Press

September 13, 2025, 9:50 PM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Chip Trayanum and Kenji Christian rushed for two touchdowns each, Junior Vandeross III caught three TD passes and Toledo scored a school-record 43 points in the second quarter on its way to a 60-0 win over Morgan State on Saturday.

John Alan Richter threw two touchdown passes and Tucker Gleason one for the Rockets (2-1), who outgained the Bears 557-56 and had 31 first downs to Morgan State’s four.

Gleason threw for 174 of the Rockets’ 297 yards passing while no Toledo running back had over 49 yards despite a 260 team total. Javon Brown had 94 yards receiving.

The FCS Bears (0-3) were 0-for-12 on third downs.

Toledo led just 3-0 after the first quarter then scored touchdowns on all six of its second-quarter possessions.

The last time Toledo shut out an opponent it came in a 37-0 win over Long Island University to open the 2022 season.

