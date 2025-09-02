Toledo hosts Western Kentucky in Week 2

Western Kentucky (2-0) at Toledo (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Toledo by…

Western Kentucky (2-0) at Toledo (0-1), Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Toledo by 7. Against the spread: Toledo 1-0, Western Kentucky 2-0.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Toledo Offense

Overall: 329 yards per game (93rd in FBS)

Passing: 270 yards per game (34th)

Rushing: 59 yards per game (127th)

Scoring: 16 points per game (100th)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 305 yards per game (60th in FBS)

Passing: 85 yards per game (15th)

Rushing: 59 yards per game (120th)

Scoring: 24 points per game (93rd)

Western Kentucky Offense

Overall: 534.5 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 400 yards per game (4th)

Rushing: 134.5 yards per game (80th)

Scoring: 48 points per game (19th)

Western Kentucky Defense

Overall: 320 yards per game (70th in FBS)

Passing: 157 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 134.5 yards per game (94th)

Scoring: 15 points per game (64th)

Toledo ranks 120th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert just 53.3% of the time. Western Kentucky ranks 40th on offense, converting on 51.6% of third downs.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Toledo ranks 130th in the FBS averaging 93 penalty yards per game, and Western Kentucky ranks 118th with a 73.5-yard average.

Toledo is 99th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips. Western Kentucky’s red zone defense ranks 42nd at 75%.

Team leaders

ToledoPassing: Tucker Gleason, 270 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 57.5 completion percentageRushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 41 yards on 14 carries, 0 TDsReceiving: Junior Vandeross III, 88 yards on 7 catches, 1 TD

Western Kentucky

Passing: Maverick McIvor, 706 yards, 8 TDs, 0 INTs, 69.5 completion percentage

Rushing: Marvis Parrish, 71 yards on 16 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Matthew Henry, 189 yards on 9 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Toledo lost 24-16 to Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 30. Gleason threw for 270 yards on 23-of-40 attempts (57.5%) with one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball nine times for 2 yards and one rushing touchdown. Trayanum carried the ball 14 times for 41 yards, adding three receptions for 42 yards. Vandeross recorded 88 yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Western Kentucky won 55-6 over North Alabama on Saturday, Aug. 30. McIvor passed for 305 yards on 24-of-31 attempts (77.4%) with five touchdowns and no interceptions. Jaden McGill had 46 rushing yards on nine carries, adding one reception for 12 yards. KD Hutchinson had five receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

Next game

Toledo hosts Morgan State on Sept. 13. Western Kentucky hosts Nevada on Sept. 20.

