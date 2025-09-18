Toledo and Western Michigan meet in MAC action

Toledo (2-1) at Western Michigan (0-3), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Toledo by…

Toledo (2-1) at Western Michigan (0-3), Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

BetMGM College Football Odds Opening Line: Toledo by 14.5. Against the spread: Toledo 3-0, Western Michigan 2-1.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Toledo Offense

Overall: 464.7 yards per game (33rd in FBS)

Passing: 256 yards per game (47th)

Rushing: 208.7 yards per game (35th)

Scoring: 40.3 points per game (26th)

Toledo Defense

Overall: 231.3 yards per game (16th in FBS)

Passing: 126.3 yards per game (16th)

Rushing: 105 yards per game (44th)

Scoring: 15 points per game (35th)

Western Michigan Offense

Overall: 241.3 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 122 yards per game (126th)

Rushing: 119.3 yards per game (111th)

Scoring: 12 points per game (131st)

Western Michigan Defense

Overall: 366.7 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 191.7 yards per game (53rd)

Rushing: 175 yards per game (109th)

Scoring: 31.3 points per game (115th)

Western Michigan ranks 109th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.7% of the time. Toledo ranks 55th on offense, converting on 44.2% of third downs.

Toledo ranks 124th in the FBS averaging 78.7 penalty yards per game, compared to Western Michigan’s 71st-ranked 52.7 per-game average.

Team leaders

Toledo

Passing: Tucker Gleason, 599 yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: DeaMonte Trayanum, 248 yards on 39 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Junior Vandeross III, 255 yards on 18 catches, 4 TDs

Western Michigan

Passing: Broc Lowry, 244 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 55.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Jalen Buckley, 146 yards on 45 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Baylin Brooks, 114 yards on 7 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Toledo defeated Morgan State 60-0 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Gleason passed for 174 yards on 13-of-17 attempts (76.5%) with one touchdown and no interceptions. Willie Shaw III had 49 rushing yards on eight carries. Javon Brown put up 94 yards on five catches.

Western Michigan was beaten by Illinois 38-0 on Saturday, Sept. 13. Lowry led Western Michigan with 78 yards on 10-of-16 passing (62.5%) for no touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball seven times for 40 yards. Ofa Mataele had 46 rushing yards on eight carries, adding one reception for two yards. Brooks had three receptions for 24 yards.

Next game

Toledo hosts Akron on Sept. 27. Western Michigan hosts Rhode Island on Sept. 27.

